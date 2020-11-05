Should you buy a Moto X4 in 2020?

Best answer: The Moto X4 has proven to be a great phone over the last couple of years, but in 2020, it’s no longer our go-to recommendation. Instead, we think you’re better off with something like the Moto G Power or Pixel 4a.

Outside of the outdated software situation, the rest of the Moto X4 just doesn’t hold up these days. The phone’s design, processor, cameras, and everything else are at a sore disadvantage compared to other handsets that are now available — many of which don’t cost that much more than a used Moto X4.

Although it’s hard to believe, the Moto X4 is well beyond its third birthday. The phone was announced in August 2017, and in the smartphone market, that’s a lifetime ago. The phone shipped with Android 7.1 Nougat and is currently sitting on Android 9 Pie as the last major update it received. For some perspective, we’re now on Android 11 as the most recent Android build.

In a bubble, the Moto X4 is still a fairly decent phone. It has a good-looking LCD display, a reliable fingerprint sensor, and a classy design (though one with huge bezels). A lot of phones have been released since the X4 came out, however, and if you look around just a little bit, you’ll find much better devices.

Take the Moto G Power, for example. This is one of Motorola’s latest entries in its popular G-series, and it’s better than the X4 in almost every manner. It has a much larger display with slimmer bezels, a faster and more efficient processor, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that lasts for up to three days on a single charge. On the software side of things, it’s currently running Android 10 with a planned update to Android 11.

Outside of what Motorola’s doing, you also have the Google Pixel 4a. While it’s more expensive than the G Power, it delivers a flagship-like experience for a fraction of the price of others in this category. It has a really gorgeous OLED display, tons of useful software features you won’t find anywhere else, and offers the best camera experience you can find in this price range. In fact, the Pixel 4a’s camera is so good that it rivals some $1,000 flagships.

Another big benefit of the Pixel 4a is its update support. The phone is now running Android 11, and since it’s a Pixel, it’s backed by years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches. You can look forward to timely and consistent updates through August 2023, which is some of the best support of any Android phone — period.

No matter which one you choose, you can rest assured knowing you’re getting one of the best Android phones on offer right now.