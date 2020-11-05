Shanghai Securities News By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
BEIJING () – China’s Ministry of Commerce expects the country’s service imports to reach $2.5 trillion over the next five years, the official Shanghai Securities News said, citing a report from the ministry.
The ministry also said China will relax foreign ownership limits on value-added telecommunications services, business services, and transportation in an orderly way, said the report.
