Seventh consecutive day of zero COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Victoria has seen another day of “double zero” with no new coronvirus cases and no new deaths recorded.
It’s the seventh day in a row the state has seen no new COVID-19 infections or loss of life.
The news has taken the 14 day rolling average in metropolitan Melbourne to 1.3.
Yesterday, it was announced coronavirus had been eradicated from Victoria’s aged care sector, with the last remaining active case of COVID-19 cleared at a facility late Wednesday.
“The clearance of this final active case represents a significant achievement in Victoria’s response to the second wave of this pandemic,” a DHHS statement read.
The milestone comes as Victoria recorded zero new cases of coronavirus for a sixth consecutive day yesterday, with no additional lives lost.