See Kris Jenner’s Most Heartfelt Moments With Her 10 Grandchildren

Nothing compares to a grandmother’s love.

Entrepreneurial mom Kris Jenner always leads the charge for all six of her incredibly successful children, and it’s no secret that the family is extremely close.

Ever since the start of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007, Kris has carried her family from ordinary success to next-level stardom, creating one of the world’s most recognizable brands.

The protective mom of six certainly has her hands full, but Kris regularly shares what is most important to her.

“Being a mother is by far the greatest blessing. My children are my most precious gifts and I am so beyond proud of each and every one of them,” she shared on Instagram back in 2017. In recognition of her daughters’ sacrifices and contributions to the family, she continued saying, “It brings me so much joy to watch you raise my beautiful grandchildren. You are… such incredible mommies and you teach us all daily about patience, selflessness and unconditional love.”