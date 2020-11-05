See Kris Jenner’s Birthday Tributes From Kim Kardashian and More

“happy birthday to the biggest LEJ!!!” the 25-year-old model started off. “65 and looking more gorgeous every single day.”

Continuing with her tribute, Kendall reflected on their global travel together. After sharing a series of throwback snaps, Kendall declared she wants to be “exactly like [Kris]” when she gets older.

Khloe Kardashian also took to Instagram to wish Kris a happy birthday. In addition to writing a sweet shout out on her feed, the Good American mogul also shared several hilarious videos and photos of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

“Happy beautiful birthday mommy, my twin, my Queen, my everything!! We are here to celebrate you daily!!! You make every moment memorable! You make life happy and filled with love,” Khloe penned. “You excite me when it comes to Life! You remind me that life is a celebration! You make me believe I can do anything at any time. You make it all look so fabulous!”

As the tribute continued, Khloe praised Kris as a “literal Queen who has raised mini Queens and a young King.”