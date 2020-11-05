SECN to televise UK Pro Day and Big Blue Madness

Kentucky Athletics

Photo: Kentucky Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – To prepare the Big Blue Nation for the start of the 2020-21 Kentucky basketball seasons in a safe and healthy environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, UK and SEC Network will partner to provide fans with a virtual Big Blue Madness and Pro Day in the upcoming weeks.

Pro Day, a Kentucky men’s basketball event, will be televised Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. The following week, on Nov. 20, SEC Network will televise Big Blue Madness, presented by Papa John’s, at 9 p.m., officially tipping off the 2020-21 seasons for the UK men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Both events will take place in Memorial Coliseum. It will be the first Big Blue Madness in Memorial Coliseum since 2004 and the first Pro Day exclusively inside Memorial Coliseum.

Big Blue Madness and Pro Day will be television-only events. Fans will be not be permitted into either event due to safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Big Blue Madness, presented by Papa John’s, will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, scrimmages, player spotlights, a performance by the 24-time national championship cheerleading team and more.

Madness will be a 90-minute telecast with Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes and Carolyn Peck on the call for SEC Network.

The Kentucky men’s basketball team’s annual Pro Day, which provides NBA organizations with a look at the current Wildcats’ roster, will move forward despite safety protocols that will restrict professional scouts and general managers from attending in person.

SEC Network will televise the 90-minute Pro Day and all 30 NBA teams will be provided an exclusive feed of the combine-like practice conducted by Kentucky coaches and staff. Coaches and staff will direct players through various agility and shooting drills in addition to 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 scrimmaging. All 30 NBA teams were represented in-person in the previous six seasons. Hart and Dykes will call the action for SEC Network.