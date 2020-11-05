Saudi Arabia to host F1 race in 2021, drivers urged to speak out on human rights abuses

Formula One is under pressure to condemn human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, after confirmation the kingdom will host a race for the first time in 2021.

Saudi Arabia has announced it will host a street race at night in November, using roads along the coast.

“Motorsports for us is very important,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, told The Associated Press.

“We would like to host these events as long as we can because our local people here in Saudi Arabia like to attend these events and be entertained and meet people from all around the world.”

But the move has been met with opposition from advocacy groups around the world.

Minky Worden, from the Human Rights Watch, told The Guardian that Formula One should reconsider the decision to race in Saudi Arabia.

“Sporting bodies like Formula One and the FIA cannot ignore the fact they and fans are being used for sportswashing,” she said.

“It is part of a cynical strategy to distract from Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses, detention and torture of human rights defenders and women’s rights activists.

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out against human rights abuses in 2020. (Getty)

“Formula One has made human rights commitments, and should explain how the company’s operations will improve human rights in Saudi Arabia. Have F1 staff used their negotiations with Saudi leaders to advocate for the release of women’s rights activists whose only crime was advocating for the right to drive?

“Fans, media and race teams should use this moment to say their sport should not be associated with such serious human rights abuses.”

World champion Lewis Hamilton, who has been a vocal support of equal rights, has been urged to speak out against Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Amnesty International’s Felix Jakens told the Press Association that the Mercedes driver is in a position to make a difference.

“It would be incredibly important if Lewis could speak out,” he said.

“The onus isn’t just on star drivers but the whole industry to be aware of what is happening in Saudi Arabia.

“If the sport’s most high-profile driver is willing to speak out and say, ‘Actually, this is a country that has an appalling human rights record’, that takes the sheen off Saudi Arabia’s ability to sportswash its image.

“F1 talks about diversification, inclusivity and appealing to LGBT people, so it needs to make a sustained effort on human rights.”