Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday

Smartwatches will likely be among the most popular devices in the upcoming Black Friday deals, which will also include offers for everything from smartphones to gaming laptops. If you are on the prowl for Black Friday smartwatch deals, one device that should be on your radar is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Some Best Buy Black Friday deals are already available, including its offer for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which was just released in August. In Best Buy’s Black Friday Wishlist Sale, the smartwatch’s price has been slashed to its lowest-ever price of $340 for the 41mm version and $370 for the 45mm version, for $60 discounts to their original prices of $400 and $430, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, GPS) — $340, was $400;

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS) — $370, was $430;

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 looks like a traditional watch at first glance due to its round face and leather bands, but don’t be fooled. The sharp and colorful 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixel resolution makes it appear like a regular watch, but underneath is a wearable device powered by Samsung’s Tizen OS that promises a battery life of more than a day on a single charge.

One of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s most notable features is its rotating bezel, which lets you navigate the device’s apps and menus without swiping at the screen and obstructing your view. The device is also packed with health-related features such as a sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, and auto-fall detection.

If you are hoping to buy a smartwatch this coming Black Friday, the good news is that you won’t have to wait until November 27. The just-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is already being sold at $60 off its original price on Best Buy, taking the 41mm version to $340 from $400 and the 45mm version to $370 from $430. As part its Black Friday Wishlist sale, the smartwatch is under Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices Guaranteed policy, which means that the retailer will refund the difference should the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3’s price goes even lower for the annual shopping holiday. Additionally, supply might not be able to keep up with demand, so to be able to take advantage of the offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

