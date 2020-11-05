Home Entertainment Safaree Appears To Confirm Erica Mena Divorce Rumors!!

Safaree Appears To Confirm Erica Mena Divorce Rumors!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Safaree took to Instagram to let his fans know that he has split from wife, Erica Mena. 

The reality television star posted a picture of himself, bare-chested alongside one of his luxury rides. He wrote, “BACHELOR! ENDING 2020 RIGHT!” — tagging Divorce Court in the pic.

Safaree also took to Twitter and dropped several cryptic messages — but very obviously about his spouse.

Biggest regret. Pathetic. I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. It brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you, Steve Jobs!!”

