Safaree Appears To Confirm Erica Mena Divorce Rumors!!

Safaree took to Instagram to let his fans know that he has split from wife, Erica Mena.

The reality television star posted a picture of himself, bare-chested alongside one of his luxury rides. He wrote, “BACHELOR! ENDING 2020 RIGHT!” — tagging Divorce Court in the pic.

Safaree also took to Twitter and dropped several cryptic messages — but very obviously about his spouse.

Biggest regret. Pathetic. I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature. It brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack asses away. Thank you, Steve Jobs!!”

SAFAREE SAMUELS & ERICA MENA GRILLING

Does this mean Safaree has blocked Erica, who is also the mother of his daughter, Safire?

After Safaree posted the image, estranged wife, Erica, also hopped on social media with a message of her own.

“You can have whatever you want in your life, No limits. But there’s one catch: You have to feel good. Scorpio Season 2020 In Motion!”

Take a look at her reaction below.