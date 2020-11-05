Sabrina Parr Breaks Off Engagement To Lamar Odom!!

Sabrina Parr has revealed that she is no longer engaged to Lamar Odom.

She made the announcement via her Instagram Story, writing:

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through,” she continued, adding that she “no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” and that she loves him dearly.

She did not specify Lamar’s issues, but his history of addiction is well documented.

The pair started dating last summer and became engaged in November 2019, just three months after going public with their relationship.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” the former NBA star captioned the post at the time, “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.”