Rick and Morty: Netflix UK announces release date for season 4b episodes

Netflix has announced that the latest run of Rick and Morty episodes will be available to stream next month.

The five episodes known as “season 4b” aired on E4 and Adult Swim UK earlier this year, but viewers used to watching the series on Netflix had been left behind.

Yesterday (4 November), the official Netflix UK and Ireland Twitter account revealed that the five-episode run would be arriving on Netflix on 4 December.

“THING: The second half of Rick and Morty S4 comes to Netflix UK/IE on 4 December,” wrote the company.

While it’s not been officially announced, the post implies that the entire half-season would be made available at once.

Rick and Morty follows the animated adventures of brilliant but antisocial scientist Rick Sanchez and his dim-witted grandson, Morty, both voiced by series co-creator Justin Roiland.

Fans of the series were quick to react with excitement to the announcement.

“Thank f***,” wrote one commenter. “I’ve watched the same four seasons the past eight months.”

“FINALLY,” wrote another, while someone else described the announcement as “awesome news”.