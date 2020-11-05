‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Husband

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from her wealthy lawyer husband, Tom Girardi.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika Jayne told E!. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The couple has been married for 21 years.

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she continued. “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

