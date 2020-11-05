‘RHOBH’s Erika Jayne Files For Divorce From Husband

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has filed for divorce from her wealthy lawyer husband, Tom Girardi.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” Erika Jayne told E!. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

The couple has been married for 21 years.

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved,” she continued. “I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Speaking to Andy Cohen back in 2017, she revealed that she did not have a prenup, but that she would most likely still not get her hands on Tom’s cash.

“Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” she said at the time. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway… It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”