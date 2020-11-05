Report: Indians intend to trade Lindor

Francisco Lindor has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time, and the Cleveland Indians may finally be committed to moving the star shortstop.

The Indians informed rival teams that they intend to trade Lindor before the start of the 2021 season, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports.

Lindor is projected to earn around $21 million in salary arbitration next season, which is his last year of team control. He’ll be in line for a massive free agent contract after that, and it is unlikely that the Indians will be able to pay him. Lindor has openly doubted that he will remain in Cleveland beyond 2021.

Lindor, 26, had a bit of a down season in 2020, though it was an unusual year with the coronavirus pandemic. He hit .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 60 games. Lindor is a career .285 hitter who was named an All-Star every year from 2016-2019.

Multiple teams tried to trade for Lindor last winter, with one particularly aggressive in its pursuit. Those talks will likely be revisited in the coming weeks.