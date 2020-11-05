Report: Falcons’ Takkarist McKinley fined for trade tweets

Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris promised to hold defensive end Takkarist McKinley accountable after the 25-year-old claimed multiple times on Twitter that the Falcons declined offers from other teams for his services ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Morris kept true to his word.

According to Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons have fined McKinley an undisclosed amount of cash for the Twitter outbursts.

McKinley has one sack, eight total tackles, and a pass defended in four games this season. He’s missed time with a lingering groin injury and wasn’t in the lineup for the 25-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 29 amid rumors that the Falcons were looking to trade him.

Atlanta previously declined the fifth-year option on McKinley’s contract. He’s set to enter free agency following the campaign.

McKinley blasted the Falcons for not trading him via tweets sent both before and after the deadline that angered Morris earlier in the week.

“Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it,” Morris told reporters on Wednesday.

“That’s with him missing today and all of the things he’s missed in the past. You definitely have to go through all the issues and go through all the stuff you have to deal with. You have to deal with it as an organization. You have to hit him right in the face.”

McKinley, a first-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, currently has 17.5 career sacks, but 4.5 of those have come since the start of the 2019 campaign.