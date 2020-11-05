Rapper Russ: Lil Pump Is A Buffoon!!

Lil Pump made headlines last week after he proudly endorsed Donald Trump for president, but rapper Russ thinks he is a buffoon who Hip Hop has allowed to use the culture.

During a recent episode of Joe Budden’s Pull Up talk series, Russ said:

“Basically, what’s happened is you’ve allowed 13-year-old White kids to tell the world what Hip Hop culture is. That’s the problem. I’m done biting my tongue with the sh*t,” he shared. “There are people like the Lil Pumps, the Smokepurpps and just the people who are using the fact that Hip Hop is the coolest thing to be doing right now. They’re using that as a marketing tool to be buffoons. They are literally telling the rest of the world … that this is what it means to be Black, in a sense, and that’s the problem.”

Pump attended a rally with Trump, and Trump introduced him to his audience as “Lil Pimp.” Hip Hop won’t forget his very public endorsement while wearing a MAGA hat.