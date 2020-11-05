Ramaphosa’s next ‘family meeting’ will be next week, says Minister Jackson Mthembu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation next week on the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address will take place after the National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet have met.

Last week, Ramaphosa dismissed claims of a return to a Level 3 lockdown.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation next week on the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu made this announcement on Thursday morning when he briefed the media on the outcomes of the previous day’s Cabinet meeting.

“Cabinet is concerned that some people are behaving recklessly and irresponsibly as if Covid-19 no longer exists. Cabinet calls on all people in South Africa to continue adhering to the health protocols of practising social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing our hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser, and avoiding large gatherings,” read the Cabinet statement.

“Such consistent considerate behaviour remains the greatest defence in protecting ourselves and others against the virus. Our responsible actions will ensure we minimise the rates of infections whilst we continue to rebuild our economy.

“Cabinet will deliberate the outcomes of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to be held next week. President Ramaphosa will thereafter brief the nation on the developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

Mthembu said Cabinet didn’t discuss Covid-19 at this week’s meeting.

“Can we allow the president into his confidence after NCCC have met?”

While answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) last Tuesday, Ramaphosa said it was “simply not true” that a return to lockdown Level 3 was imminent.