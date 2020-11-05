Pro-Bitcoin candidate wins Wyoming senate seat By Cointelegraph

Former Republican congresswoman and current holder Cynthia Lummis has won a seat in the U.S. Senate against Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David.

According to a Nov. 4 report from , Lummis was an early adopter of Bitcoin (BTC), having first purchased the cryptocurrency in 2013 thanks to a tip from her son in law, Will Cole. Cole has served as the chief product officer at blockchain financial services firm Unchained Capital since December 2019.