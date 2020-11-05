Pro-Bitcoin candidate wins Wyoming senate seat By Cointelegraph

Pro-Bitcoin candidate wins Wyoming senate seat
Former Republican congresswoman and current holder Cynthia Lummis has won a seat in the U.S. Senate against Democratic challenger Merav Ben-David.
According to a Nov. 4 report from , Lummis was an early adopter of Bitcoin (BTC), having first purchased the cryptocurrency in 2013 thanks to a tip from her son in law, Will Cole. Cole has served as the chief product officer at blockchain financial services firm Unchained Capital since December 2019.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.