Police launch hunt for two missing girls aged 13 and 14 who were last seen in Hull

Police have launched an urgent search for two missing girls aged 13 and 14 who were last seen in Hull.

Humberside Police shared pictures of Sadie Baillie, 14, and Darcy Proctor, 13, both of whom were last seen on Wednesday.

Sadie, who has light brown hair, was last seen leaving her house in North Hull, while Darcy Proctor, who has dark hair in a bob, went missing from Annandale Road on the eastern side of the city.

The first missing appeal was launched for Sadie in the early hours of Thursday morning, at around 3am.

Officers later shared an appeal to find Darcy, at around 6am.

A spokesman from Humberside Police said this morning: ‘Both remain missing but our enquiries are ongoing to locate them both.’

It is not yet known if the girls’ disappearances are being linked.

Anyone with information on either of the missing teenagers is asked to call 101, quoting log 14 for Darcy and log 685 for Sadie.