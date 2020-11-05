Poldark star Gabriella Wilde reveals she adapted her 18th century costumes to breastfeed her son

Making life easier for new mothers was hardly a priority in the 1700s.

Luckily, however, Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde was able to adapt her elaborate costumes – to breastfeed her baby son on the set of the Cornish drama.

Miss Wilde, 31, who played the manipulative Caroline Penvenen opposite stars Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, said staff on the hit BBC series worked around her baby needs. ‘I have never been one for making demands,’ she said as she posed for the December issue of Country and Town House magazine – the outfits including a diaphanous fuchsia gown.

Starring role: Poldark actress Gabriella Wilde was able to adapt her elaborate costumes – to breastfeed her baby son on the set of the Cornish drama

‘The only I have is when I brought my baby on set. He was four months old when we started filming the third series of Poldark. Brilliantly, the entire filming schedule was laid around his feeding .

‘My costumes were especially designed so that I could feed him. He was sick on me nearly every day which gave the costume designers a bit of a heart attack since you can’t really wash these elaborate costumes.’

Miss Wilde – who comes from the aristocratic Gough-Calthorpe family – is married to musician Alan Pownall, 33, with whom she has sons Sasha, Shiloh and Skye.

The series, based on the novels of Winston Graham, focused on the burgeoning relationship between Cornwall gentleman Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) and his scullery maid turned wife, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson).

Radiant: Miss Wilde, 31, who played the manipulative Caroline Penvenen opposite stars Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson, said staff on the hit BBC series worked around her baby needs. as she posed for the December issue of Country and Town House magazine

Over five seasons, it set pulses racing with its love triangles, bedroom romps and upstairs-downstairs affairs.

But viewers were left disappointed by the final episode, which saw Poldark take on the role of double-agent in order to trick the French, with many commenting on the ‘confusing’ plot and ‘bad’ scriptwriting.

During its run, Poldark made a name for itself by bringing lively twists and beautiful scenery to the small screen.

In 18th century Cornwall, Ross Poldark makes his return to his land and family after almost losing his life in the War of Independence.

Throughout four seasons, the viewers followed the characters as Ross tried to revive the mining industry in Cornwall.

Family first: Miss Wilde – who comes from the aristocratic Gough-Calthorpe family – is married to musician Alan Pownall, 33, with whom she has sons Sasha, Shiloh and Skye

However fans of the show have been left unsatisfied by the final season, as Debbie Horsfield, who has written the series since its premiere, diverges from the books for the first to pen her very own chapter of the saga.

The finale of the fifth season of the BBC1 drama saw Poldark conspire with the French in order to take down the English.

Lying to his wife Demelza in an attempt to protect her, he faked an affair with the villain of the series, Tess Tregidden, who was also working with the French.

A devastated Demelza fled to Dr Enys and Caroline’s house, where she learns the truth that Ross is just pretending to have an affair to gain Tess’s trust.

She returned to confront Poldark, and ultimately saved him after the French uncovered his plan thanks to evil Ralph Hanson.

Ross was forced to duel French captain Joseph Merceron, before he was saved by his long- nemesis George Warleggan.

The series ended as Demelza revealed she was pregnant, and Poldark headed off into battle, promising to return.