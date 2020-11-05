Players’ association tentatively agrees to start 2020-21 season on Dec. 22 By

() – The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has tentatively approved Dec. 22 as the start date for its 2020-21 season with a reduced 72-game schedule, the body confirmed in a statement https://nbpa.com/news/nbpa-statement-on-the-2020-2021-nba-season-start-date-and-schedule on Thursday.
“Additional details remain to be negotiated and the NBPA is confident that the parties will reach agreement on these remaining issues relevant to the upcoming season,” it added.
