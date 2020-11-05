Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas pends most of her time in Los Angeles after marrying Nick Jonas, however, she makes sure she doesn’t forget to celebrate any of the Indian festivals while she is abroad. Yesterday was Karwa Chauth and several B-town wives fasted for the long life of their husbands. Priyanka also celebrated the festival with a lot of enthusiasm and she took to Instagram to share pictures too. PeeCee looked lovely as ever in a red saree as she posed for a picture carrying the traditional pooja thali.

In the second picture, she is seen adoring Nick Jonas as the couple posed together. She captioned the pictures as, “Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating.ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ I love you @nickjonas”. Sweet, isn’t it?