Photos: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday spotted in the city

Shakun Batra has begun shooting for his next project. The film is a new age take on relationships and stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and newbie Dhairya Karwa. The film’s shooting was on in Goa and only recently, the cast and crew of the film were clicked returning to Mumbai after completing the schedule. Today, we snapped Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant as they stepped out for a meeting at the Dharma Productions’ office in Mumbai.

The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and therefore to figure out some logistics for the coming days, the cast met up at their office. Deepika was clicked wearing a pretty floral dress, while Ananya was clicked in a pair of denims and a lemon coloured crop top. Siddhant, on the other hand, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a crisp white shirt. Check out the pictures below.