Pennsylvania Judge Gives Trump Campaign Staff Permission To Observe Counting Of Ballots After Complaint (Update)

Yesterday, we reported that Donald Trump was trying to put a halt to counting the votes in Pennsylvania. Donnie’s team planned on suing over Pennsylvania’s vote count because of alleged lack of “transparency.” The team sought to intervene in a Supreme Court case.

Now, a Pennsylvania judge has granted the Trump campaign’s request. Trump’s campaign staff can observe — up-close — Philadelphia poll workers as they continue to process the remaining mail-in ballots, according to Abc News.

This overturns the previous restrictions that kept the staff away due to COVID-19. Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon approved the reversal in a lower court decision. Judge Christine concluded that “all candidates, watchers, or candidate representatives be permitted to be present for the canvassing process … and be permitted to observe all aspects of the canvassing process within 6 feet, while adhering to all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Donnie’s campaign staff is excited for the quick decision, calling it a “massive” win “for every person who has casted a legal ballot in the state of Pennsylvania.”

View this post on Instagram TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _______________ #TSRPolitics: As election workers continue to count ballots in Pennsylvania, a hotly contested state, Donald Trump’s campaign says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania’s vote count over lack of “transparency” and seeking to intervene in a Supreme Court case, @cbsphilly reports. _______________ Some of Pennsylvania’s most heavily populated counties, including Philadelphia, were tabulating votes around the clock. Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, said it would resume the count at 10 a.m. today. More than 900,000 mail ballots were left to be counted, according to the latest state data. _____________ PA’s governor Tom Wolf pledged Wednesday that all votes are “going to be counted accurately and they’re going to be counted fully. … Every Pennsylvanian can have confidence in the outcome of this election.” _____________ Hearings were scheduled today in two Election Day lawsuits filed by Republicans, both seeking to prevent voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified for technical reasons from fixing the ballot or casting a–click the link in our bio to read more. : @gettyimages A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 4, 2020 at 1:44pm PST

The post Pennsylvania Judge Gives Trump Campaign Staff Permission To Observe Counting Of Ballots After Complaint (Update) appeared first on The Shade Room.