Pennsylvania Gov Slams Trump’s Lawsuit To Stop Counting Ballots: It’s Simply Wrong!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has reacted to the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to stop counting the ballots, calling the suit “simply wrong.”

“It goes against the most basic principles of our democracy. It takes away the right of every American citizen to cast their vote, and to choose our leaders,” Wolf said during a press conference. “Our election officials at the state and local level should be free to do their jobs without fear, without intimidation, without attacks. These attempts to subvert the democratic process are simply disgraceful.”

