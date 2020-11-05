Opera Staff Sue Kanye West For $1 Million For Not Paying Them

Kanye West is being sued for $1 million by workers from his production –Kanye West Nebuchadnezzar Opera.

They say the rapper has not paid them.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, a hair assistant who worked on the production claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs,” after her day rate along with other fees were paid late.

She says staff were charged for getting their checks.

She also claims they “failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”

