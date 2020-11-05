Online posts from expats in France find an increased audience among stressed Americans.

With American tourists banned from Europe, online posts from expatriates are as close to a vacation abroad as many got this year.

Jamie Beck, 37, a photographer who was living on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, moved to Provence about four years ago, and now she documents the sunflowers and vineyards and castles and croissants that she encounters, all the while clad in a seemingly endless series of flouncy white dresses. Her apartment in the town of Apt has previously been rented for honeymoons. It’s all very idyllic, and her 317,000 Instagram followers seem to agree. She is known, for want of a better term, as a “Frenchfluencer.”

During “le confinement” — what the French call their coronavirus lockdown — Ms. Beck lost all her commercial work.

“The only thing I could control was what I did with my , so I decided to make a piece of art every single day,” she said. She tagged her posts #isolationcreation and soon realized she was gaining about 1,000 new followers per day.