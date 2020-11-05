NRL news, Sydney Roosters re-sign Jake Friend, Brett and Josh Morris

The Roosters have swooped in a triple re-signing, bagging NRL veterans Jake Friend and brothers Brett and Josh Morris for at least one more season.

The trio will remain in Bondi in 2021 as the club looks to shake off the disappointment of an early finals exit and rediscover their premiership form.

Friend is a product of the Roosters’ Pathway Program, having originally signed as a 15-year-old.

In 2014, he was appointed co-captain and sits behind only Brad Fittler as the longest serving Roosters captain in club history.

Jake Friend (Getty)

“I’m very proud to represent the Sydney Roosters,” Friend said.

“The club and the people we have at the Roosters mean a lot to me and it’s exciting to know that I’ll continue to play my role here.”

Friend has played 263 games for the Tricolours since debuting in 2008.

Meanwhile, the Morris twins will continue their stay in Bondi having reunited at the club this season.

Josh Morris, Trent Robinson (Getty)

Brett joined the Tricolours ahead of the 2019 season and has been a force on the wing across his 32 appearances for the club.

He was joined by brother Josh early this season in a high-profile move away from Cronulla after the COVID-19 enforced break.

“Playing with my brother was a big draw for me, but since arriving at the Roosters, I’m enjoying being part of the club and I still feel like there’s plenty I can contribute going forward, so I’m extremely pleased to be part of the squad here in 2021,” he said.