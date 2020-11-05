NFL Week 9: Picks and preview

Eight weeks are in the books, and still, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand tall as the league’s only unbeaten team. Pittsburgh rallied from a terrible first half to notch a road win over Baltimore, and took full command of the AFC North, and possibly the AFC overall. The Steelers have Dallas in what was supposed to be a marquee matchup when the schedule was released, but instead appears to be a complete mismatch. Seattle and Buffalo battle in a game between six-win teams, with the Bills’ Josh Allen needing a strong game after four straight lackluster performances, and the Bears and Titans meet in a clash of teams whose weaknesses are on opposite sides of the ball. The eyes of the NFL, however, will be on Tampa, where the Buccaneers and Saints will battle for control of the NFC South, and Antonio Brown will make his debut for Tampa Bay.

(BYE: Cincinnati, Cleveland, LA Rams, Philadelphia)

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 3-11 Season: 56-61-2