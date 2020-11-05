New PlayStation videos show different settings and how to transfer PS4 data to PS5

PlayStation support shared three new videos today, diving into how players can transition more easily from PS4 to PS5. For starters, there’s a video going over different system-level recommended settings, which you can set so they are applied to different games, where applicable. This includes things like difficulty modes, performance versus visual modes and more.

You’ll want to choose what you install very carefully, as there’s a limited amount of space on the internal SSD which cannot be expanded immediately at launch.

The PS5 is set to be released on November 12 in the U.S, UK, Japan and a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the launch games include titles like Demon’s Souls and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.