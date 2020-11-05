Netflix horror film His House scores rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s new horror film His House has scored a rare 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film stars Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpẹ Dìrís as a refugee couple struggling to adapt to a new life in England.

“Featuring genuine scares through every corridor, His House is a terrifying look at the spectres of the refugee experience and a stunning feature debut for Remi Weekes,” the critical consensus reads.

Reviews for the film have also been full of praise, with The Independent hailing it as a “commanding debut” for Weekes.

“He crafts a horror film in dual, clashing palettes – you get twice the scares, in a sense,” critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote.

“There is the terror from within, the apeth, here played by formidable creature actor Javier Botet, whose spindly limbs have already haunted the frames of It and Crimson Peak.”

She added: “Weekes, with the aid of cinematographer Jo Willems, crystallises the UK’s ‘hostile environment’ towards immigrants and brings it to gnawing, icy life.”

Elsewhere, New York Magazine said His House is “beautifully made” with “monstrously effective” scares, while Rolling Stone praised the “uncanny merging of political experience and the usual”.