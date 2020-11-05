Navy-Tulsa game postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases

Saturday’s football game between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Navy Midshipmen was postponed on Thursday because of positive COVID-19 cases at the Naval Academy and subsequent quarantines. Per the program’s official statement, Navy has temporarily paused all football activities.

“Whereas Tulsa and Navy do not share a common open date through the rest of the 2020 season, The American will consider a number of options with regard to the playing of the contest,” the American Athletic Conference explained. “We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said for a prepared statement. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”

Tulsa added that this is the team’s fourth postponement of the season related to the pandemic. The Golden Hurricane host the SMU Mustangs on Nov. 14.

Navy will await clearance to play against the Memphis Tigers that same day.