Mum slammed for four-year-old’s fancy lunch box branded ‘too grown up’

A mum has been slammed for her four-year-old’s fancy lunch box which includes shelled pistachios, seaweed crackers, pretzels, snow peas and almonds.

The woman shared images of what she sent her young daughter to school with and was branded ’embarrassing’ by other parents.

Her ‘grown up’ pack lunch was posted on Facebook.









But the mum, from Perth, Australia, was left disappointed by the reaction from others, reports the Daily Mirror.

She wrote online: “My 4-year-old girl has recently started school. And here I’m, smashing the lunch box competition,” she wrote in the Lunch box Ideas Australia group.

But fellow parents were quick to judge the mum’s meal, declaring it “too grown-up”, as their four-year-old’s only eat chicken nuggets reports news.com.au.

One person wrote: “Just wait until you have teenagers and send them to school with a lunch box like this. How embarrassing mum.”

Another questioned how a four-year-old would be able to shell the pistachios, deeming it inappropriate for their lunch box.

After receiving so many negative comments, the mum hit back with a picture of another lunch she had prepared for her child, insisting she would continue to feed her daughter healthy meals.

“I would never expect that a lunch box could create that much controversy, criticism and conversation,” she wrote.

“I’m blown away and weirdly motivated to keep posting my bentos”.

It consisted of watermelon, half an avocado, feta, seaweed crackers, a hard-boiled egg, dried apricots, broad beans, and a homemade oat pancake with bacon and parmesan.

“Yummy, isn’t it?” she added.

Unlike the last lunch box she shared which was harshly criticised for the food that her child could easily choke on, this meal was applauded.

One person said they wish their son would eat that, and that they’d love for someone to pack them a lunch like that.