Mum pens heartbreaking open letter to son after his tragic suicide

The mum of a man who took his own life has penned a heart-breaking open letter to her son.

Charley Reid was reported missing on October 4.

The 25-year-old’s disappearance sparked a major police investigation as loved ones came together in a desperate bid to find hime.

Charley was found dead two days later at a beauty spot in Cornwall.

His grieving mum, Emma Burr, launched a Facebook group where people could pay tribute to Charley and share memories.

Friends and family have shared photos, messaged and videos in their droves, Cornwall Live reports.







(Image: Cornwall Live)



In a heartbreaking message she said she wishes she could turn back and that she would give her life for his.

She wrote: “I will love you forever, in my heart are your first words, your first steps, the way you threw yourself into everything you did and loved, your showmanship and your gentleness, I will keep them safe my beautiful son, I will miss all the firsts you should have had but to shine so bright it was inevitable that you lived in a full life in 25 short years and that it couldn’t be forever.

“Words cannot express how deeply I miss you and the desperate need to turn back to find you, hold you safe and bring you home.

“There will never be a day I won’t feel the loss of you. You were my world. All I did was for you and your siblings.

“You anchored me and now I’m drifting. If there was a chance to swap, to bring you back and give my life for yours it wouldn’t even be a choice.

“I love you my little Charley Farley, travel well and be happy. I will see you one day and though for now I must stay here, guard your brother and your sisters, the babies, our family, I will be waiting for the day I hold you again.”







(Image: Cornwall Live)



Charley was a chef who worked in Polkerris and he had hopes to return to college to study.

There have been widespread tributes to Charley with many commenting about his great sense of humour and love of puns.

Kyle Morcom said: “Charley and I had some great times, from the simple nights out having a few drinks with him constantly cracking jokes and puns making us all laugh, to going on adventures and seeing him enamoured by all the plant life and animals, to even the few times we played games co-op on Xbox and he’d still be making jokes and giving you a good laugh. He was definitely one of the people you wanted as a friend, he was one of the good ones. I just wish now, we’d hung out a few more times.”

Macy Scott Joyce said Charley was the ‘kindest soul’ she ever had the pleasure of meeting, sharing one of his favourite songs Somewhere over the Rainbow by Israel ‘IZ’ Kamakawiwo’ole.

Harley Medgyesy wrote: “Charley is one of kindest, funniest, loving people I’ve ever known, I’ll truly miss him.”

Meanwhile, Solomon Watkins called Charley the ‘Life of the Party’ and said he was the ‘King of Dress Up’.







(Image: Cornwall Live)



Jake Blight wrote: “I’m gutted. I knew the man and thought he was a king amongst men, but never told him, and now I’ll never be able to. Charley you are better than you’ll ever know.”

Rosie David wrote: “I miss him so much. I know we all do. His smile, his puns, his ability to make you smile when you thought it was impossible. His crazy ‘fro’ everyone loves. He became my family when I had none.

“I’ll never forget the kindness, love and compassion he had. He truly was one of the most amazing and inspiring people I’ve ever had the pleasure to share with.”

Emma later posted: “How can I say goodbye to such a piece of me, my lovely sweet son? Knowing I wasn’t there when he needed me most, the hope he wasn’t sad or crying or sorry for what he was doing.

“The hope he had shelter those days he was missing and all the words I can never say to him now. Knowing now this is my world and I can never change it.

“Knowing that forever there will be a hole that he filled and that now it’s empty, except for the whispers from the past. All I can hold on to is the prayer that even at the end you knew how much I loved you and always will.”

A fundraiser has been launched to support Charley’s family and help pay for funeral costs. Any leftover funds will be used to plant trees in committed environmentalist Charley’s memory.

So far it has raised more than £5,000. To donate to the fundraiser click here.

Charley’s funeral service will be shared live in the Facebook group here (you need to apply to join the group) from 12pm on Monday (November 9).

If you need confidential support call the Samaritans on 116123 or visit a local Samaritans branch, seewww.samaritans.org for details.