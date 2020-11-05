‘Multiple’ playoff teams in pursuit of Bradley Beal?

It’s no secret that Bradley Beal is a highly desirable trade prospect and according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, “multiple strong playoff teams” have even reached out to teams with top-10 picks in the NBA draft in order to then use that pick to try and acquire Beal.

Beal has previously confirmed that multiple teams have tried to trade for him or, at least see if Washington is even willing to engage in trade talks. Beal said he sees the interest as “a sign of respect” for his talent on the court.

It makes sense that teams would try and grab Beal. He is only 27 years old and is one of the league’s elite playmakers, averaging over 30 points and six assists per game last season. And with the Wizards not looking anywhere close to contention status, it’s natural that teams may assume they’d be willing to give up Beal for a heavy ransom. And pretty much every contender has been linked to Beal, including the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors.

But Wizards fans can breathe easy for now, as Beal has repeatedly shut down trade rumors and expressed his desire to stay in Washington for the rest of his career. Of course, if he changed his mind, it would not be the first time a superstar insisted they wanted to stick around only to jump ship. And if John Wall is unable to elevate the team whenever he returns, the Wizards may be forced to consider starting a rebuild by trading their best asset.