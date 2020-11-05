MultiBank Group Announces Record Financial Performance of Gross Profit of US$ 94 million for Q1-Q3 of 2020

Article content

HONG KONG — MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, announces record figures, with Q1-Q3 results being up by 49% YOY. The Group recorded a gross profit of over USD $94 million for the period of January – September 2020 which is a substantial increase from USD $63 million for the same period in 2019.

Impressively, MultiBank Group’s turnover is over US$ 2 trillion for Q1-Q3 in 2020, which already exceeds the 2019 annual turnover of USD $1.9 trillion, setting them up for overall financial record-breaking year.

MultiBank Group has continued to see growth across its key metrics year on year which has been underpinned by exceptional performance across its key areas of strategic focus and the dexterity of technology infrastructure.

Geographically, the Group continues to expand and cater to key markets. Greater China was the largest source of revenue in FY 2019 with a share of 36% total revenue. However, since the relocation of its headquarters to Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates; MultiBank’s regional sources of revenue are increasingly diversified throughout Rest of Asia, Middle East, and Latin America.