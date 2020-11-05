‘Move to Canada’ and related Google searches increase due to U.S. election

The results of the U.S. presidential election are currently still up in the air, and with how close the situation remains, some Americans took to Google to figure out the process of moving to Canada.
According to Google Trends, the search term “move to Canada” started increasing at around 9pm ET and plateaued at 1:24am ET on election night.
Other searches that were trending last night include: “how to move to Canada from the US,” “can I move to Canada,” “moving to Canada with pets,” and “Canadian citizenship requirements.”
When Donald Trump won in 2016, Canada’s immigration site crashed, with many Americans looking to move north of the U.S. border.
Americans also looked up “how to leave the US,” “moving to Australia,” and “can you move to Canada if you have a DUI.”
Source: Google Trends Via: Daily Hive