Most Australian man ever wins 20 million after playing ‘off and on, every now and again’

“Oh Jesus Christ. Crikey,” the man said.
“Thank you very much. Oh my god. Are you sure this isn’t a joke? Has one of my friends put you up to this?”
After the excitement wore off, and reality sunk in, the winner admitted he only played Powerball “off and on”.
He now plans to buy himself a property, before ensuring his friends and family are looked after.
“I’ll be helping my family and friends out as well and making sure they’re more than comfortable.
“As soon as I get off the phone, I’m calling my parents and telling them they’ll be set up for the rest of their lives.
“I’m ending 2020 with $20 million – can you believe it?”
The Far North Queenslander – who wanted to remain anonymous – held the only division one winning entry across Australia in Powerball draw 1277, drawn Thursday 5 November 2020.