Microchip Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By .com

.com – Microchip (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Microchip announced earnings per share of $1.56 on revenue of $1.31B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $1.43 on revenue of $1.26B.

Microchip shares are up 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.21% from its 52 week high of $118.63 set on November 5. They are outperforming the which is up 8.66% from the start of the year.

Microchip shares lost 2.86% in after-hours trade following the report.

Microchip follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Microchip’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on October 29, who reported EPS of $0.73 on revenue of $64.7B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.71 on revenue of $63.8B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on October 27 with first quarter EPS of $1.82 on revenue of $37.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $35.76B.

