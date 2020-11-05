Home Entertainment Masika Kalysha: I’m A Black Republican For Biden

Masika Kalysha: I’m A Black Republican For Biden

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Masika Kaylysha wants it known that although she’s a Republican, she voted for Joe Biden to help get Trump out of office.

She also had a few harsh words for Lil Pump.

“I am a black republican for Biden/Harris bc there’s more issues than my fking taxes,” Masika tweeted. “U can vote to legalize marijuana even if u don’t smoke or sell. U can vote pro choice even if u personally don’t believe in abortion or HAVE A WOMB. U can vote pro love even if ur not lgbtq+.”

RELATED ARTICLES

©