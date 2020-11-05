Macron calls for Europe to fight terrorism with stronger border security

French President Emmanuel Macron says he is going to double the number of his country”s border forces, following the recent terror attacks in Nice and Vienna.

Speaking at a news conference at the Spanish border, he also called on European countries to make serious reforms to the rules that govern the Schengen area, with the introduction of an effective border police on Europe’s shared external frontier.

He said this was a necessary response to the global nature of terrorist organisations, which organise internationally through the internet and social media, but also by sending agents across borders. “That means Europe must strengthen its response. France will do that on its borders, by doubling its forces. Europe must do it too” Macron said his government would take this proposal to the European Council meeting in December.

Our International Correspondent, Anelise Borges, says that all EU member states agree that terrorism is a real and shared threat. But they are likely to find it much more difficult to come up with common, practical measures to confront it.

