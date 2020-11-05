Lucidea, Developer of ArchivEra CMS, Sponsors SGA 2020

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, leader in innovative collections management software solutions for archives and provider of ArchivEra, will attend and sponsor the Society of Georgia Archivists (SGA) annual meeting, taking place virtually on November 11th through 13th.

Lucidea is a trusted technology partner in the archives community. Their flagship archival CMS, ArchivEra, offers capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to better educate your audience, as well as innovative options that elevate your strategy of going beyond traditional collections management.

Lucidea's website (www.lucidea.com)

Lucidea’s purpose-built, web-based solutions deliver unrivaled collections management for progressive archives of all sizes and budgets. Their applications are off-the-shelf yet highly adaptable, and offer:

Mobile access for visitors and staff

Fully integrated web-based Portal

Crowdsourced curation (moderated)

Full multimedia support

Search Engine integration

Metrics and reporting

For further information about their collections management solutions, visit https://lucidea.com/archivera or phone 604 278 6717, or email [email protected]

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

[email protected]

