Live updates, Josh Dunkley, Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Western Bulldogs, Collingwood Magpies, Adam Saad, Ben Brown

AFL great Brendon Goddard says the Western Bulldogs are in a “power position” after Josh Dunkley confirmed he wanted to be traded, with Jaidyn Stephenson and Adam Treloar two potential puzzle pieces that could turn a Dunkley trade “into a positive”.

Dunkley yesterday requested a trade to Essendon, with his manager Liam Pickering giving a frank interview about why the star midfielder wanted out.

At this stage the Bulldogs have blocked the request, describing the contracted Dunkley as “a required player”.

“Josh is a required player at the Bulldogs, who has two years remaining on a contract which was extended by three years in June 2019,” the Bulldogs said.

“Josh is a premiership player at the club, he is a member of the leadership group … The club has been in frequent dialogue with Josh and his management over the past few weeks, and reiterated its intention for him to remain a Western Bulldogs player.

“Accordingly, the Bulldogs remain committed to improving our playing list through the Trade Period and the National Draft, to build on back-to-back seasons of playing in the AFL finals.”

Yet Goddard said the Bulldogs could use a Dunkley trade to improve their side.

“The Bulldogs could turn this into a real positive. One of the holes in their list is the top tier small forward. Jaidyn Stephenson is potentially that.”

Goddard added that unwanted Collingwood midfielder Treloar would be a good substitute for Dunkley, swapping the inside possession-winning ability of Dunkley for the outside run of Treloar.

Goddard’s comments followed on from Kane Cornes’ suggestion that the Magpies pair would be a good fit for the Bulldogs.

“Josh Dunkley is never going to be as valuable as he is right now, forever in history. So if Essendon are prepared to pay perhaps a first-round draft pick – we think the Bombers are probably going to have 6, 7, and 8 as it sits – I think they’d be prepared to give up one of those, plus a second-round pick or a future second round pick for Dunkley,” Cornes told Wide World of Sports.

“If I’m the Bulldogs and I can turn Josh Dunkley into Jaidyn Stephenson, I think that is a massive upgrade and a massive win for them, plus they might get some change with that as well.