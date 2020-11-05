Lily James Dines Out With Dominic Cooper in First Public Outing Since Dominic West Scandal

WENN/Avalon/Lia Toby

The ‘Downton Abbey’ alum hangs out with her ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ co-star at a restaurant in Primrose Hill, north London, nearly a month after her romantic trip with the married actor.

Lily James has been spotted out for the first time since her scandalous pictures with married Dominic West surfaced online. The British actress was spotted hanging out with her longtime friend Dominic Cooper on Tuesday, November 3.

The two pals enjoyed dinner at Lemonia Greek restaurant in Primrose Hill, north London, according to Daily Mail. In pictures obtained by the site, James appeared to try to go incognito in a navy coat, blue top and black pants as she shielded her face from paparazzi with her black hat.

Cooper, who co-starred James in 2018’s drama musical “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again“, wore a blue shirt and matching jacket, as well as black pants. He followed the 31-year-old beauty into a black cab while holding a bottle of wine.

An eyewitness further describes to E! News the duo’s outing that night, with a slightly different account that the meeting happened on Monday, November 2 instead of Tuesday. “Lily had a business dinner at Lemonia with Dominic Cooper and another friend on Monday night,” the source says.

“They all seemed friendly and to get on well. Lily sat across the table from Dominic and they shared a bottle of wine and Greek food. When they finished eating, they sat around laughing and chatting for awhile,” the eyewitness goes on dishing. “At 10 P.M. the restaurant closed and they were the last to leave. They all left together and got into the back of a cab.”

James’ first outing comes nearly a month after she was caught cozying up to her “The Pursuit of Love” co-star Dominic West during their intimate trip to Rome. They were pictured sharing an electric scooter, while he placed his hands around Lily’s waist. The BAFTA Award-winning actor was also seen giving her a kiss on the neck and tenderly touching her hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant.

After pictures from their fateful trip made their way out, Dominic and his wife Catherine announced that they are very much still together. James, meanwhile, remained low-key until she made her first TV appearance since the scandal on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on October 23 to promote her new Netflix movie “Rebecca“.