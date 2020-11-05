Lil Pump Loses 300k Followers Following Trump Endorsement

Since endorsing Trump, Lil Pump has lost 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Before his endorsement, the rapper had 17.3 million followers — not he’s down to 17 million.

Lil Pump decided to endorse Trump after taking a dislike to Biden’s tax plan, which would tax the very wealthy at a higher rate. He also threatened to leave the country if Trump is not re-elected.

“Hello, everybody,” Pump at a recent Trump rally. “How you guys feeling? I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20. Don’t forget that.”

This is after Trump introduced him to the crowd as “Lil Pimp.”

“I love your sound,” Trump told the crowd. “I love your music. And speaking of sounds, music, and other things — one of the big superstars of the world — Little Pimp. There he is. How is it going? You wanna come up and say something? Come on, Little Pump.”