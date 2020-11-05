Lil Pump Loses 300k Followers Following Trump Endorsement

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Since endorsing Trump, Lil Pump has lost 300,000 followers on Instagram.

Before his endorsement, the rapper had 17.3 million followers — not he’s down to 17 million.

Lil Pump decided to endorse Trump after taking a dislike to Biden’s tax plan, which would tax the very wealthy at a higher rate. He also threatened to leave the country if Trump is not re-elected.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR