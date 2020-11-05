Liberty Global Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3 By .com

© . Liberty Global Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q3



.com – Liberty Global (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Liberty Global announced earnings per share of $0.17 on revenue of $2.95B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.18 on revenue of $2.89B.

Liberty Global shares are down 13% from the beginning of the year, still down 23.22% from its 52 week high of $25.67 set on November 6, 2019. They are under-performing the which is up 34.86% from the start of the year.

Liberty Global follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Liberty Global’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on October 29, who reported EPS of $12.37 on revenue of $96.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $7.41 on revenue of $92.78B.

Visa A had beat expectations on October 28 with fourth quarter EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $5.1B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.09 on revenue of $5B.

