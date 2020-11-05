Home Entertainment Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump: I’m Glad To Be Living Rent...

Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump: I’m Glad To Be Living Rent Free In Your Head!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Lady Gaga has clapped back at Donald Trump after he targeted her for campaigning for Joe Biden.

“Now [Biden’s] got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is not too good,” he told a crowd of his supporters at a rally. “I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

“HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris,” she tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLES

©