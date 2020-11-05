Lady Gaga Claps Back At Trump: I’m Glad To Be Living Rent Free In Your Head!!

Lady Gaga has clapped back at Donald Trump after he targeted her for campaigning for Joe Biden.

“Now [Biden’s] got Lady Gaga. Lady Gaga is not too good,” he told a crowd of his supporters at a rally. “I could tell you stories about Lady Gaga. I know a lot of stories.”

“HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris,” she tweeted.

At a recent campaign event, she said the following:

“Vote like your life depends on it. Or vote like your childrens’ lives depend on it. Because they do,” she said. “And to all of the women, and all of the men with daughters, and sisters, and mothers,” she continued. “Everybody, no matter how you identify, now is your chance to vote against Donald Trump; a man who believes his fame gives him the right to grab one of your daughters, or sisters, or wives, or mothers by any part of their bodies. Vote for Joe. He’s a good person.”