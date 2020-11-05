KUWTK Preview: Kendall & Kylie Aren’t Speaking After Fight

According to Kim, Kylie gave her a similar response.

The SKIMS founder adds, “I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me.”

Kendall goes on to hypothesize that her little sister feels “attacked right now.”

Per Khloe, Kylie feels Kendall should apologize since the model “slapped her first.” After Kendall reacts to this news, Kris asks for clarity about the fight.

“First of all, I didn’t slap her first,” Kendall defends. “But also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point.”

Later on, Kris tells the KUWTK camera its “very upsetting” that her daughters are still fighting, especially during these trying times.