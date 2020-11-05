KL Rahul posts special pictures of Athiya Shetty on her birthday

Cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. The duo has been spotted together often flying in and out of the city. KL Rahul and Athiya have also indulged in some social media PDA over the past few months to make each other feel special. So it was rather expected that on Athiya’s birthday today, KL Rahul would make his lady feel special. He took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of the actress.

His post read, “Happy birthday mad child” followed by a heart.

He also posted pictures of her on his story, while one click was from her childhood, the other one was of her posing with the cake. Athiya too shared a post thanking everyone for all the love on her birthday and captioned it, “counting all my blessings and so grateful for the love, thank you so much, my hearts full!”

How adorable are these two?