Khloe Kardashian Makes an Unexpected Friend in Quarantine

After getting a chuckle out of the makeshift friend, the NBA star quipped, “It’s like Tom Hanks. Cast Away.”

In response, Khloe joked, “I know how much you like other women, so ba-dum-bum.”

Not only did Tristan take the rib in stride, he offered to be Khloe’s confidant while she remained in quarantine.

“If you ever need a friend to talk to, I’ll stand outside your window downstairs,” he remarked. “Like, back in the day, when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them. We could always do that, take it back to the early ’90s.”

While Khloe didn’t outwardly agree to this suggestion, she didn’t appear opposed to the idea either.

“I’m so thankful that Tristan’s been here to help me take care of True,” the Revenge Body host admitted later on. “And then, he’ll just make me some food and leave it outside my door. Even though we’re not together, we’re just really good friends and I’m really, really grateful for that.”