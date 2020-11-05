Kathy Griffin Reposts Decapitated Donald Trump Head Photo Amid Election

Instagram

The former host of CNN’s ‘New Year’s Eve’ shares again the controversial bloody Trump picture that cost her job and ended her friendship with Anderson Cooper several years ago.

Kathy Griffin has reposted the controversial photo of herself holding a bloodied, decapitated replica of U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s head amid the ongoing election.

The comedian lost several jobs, including hosting “New Year’s Eve” on CNN, after she first posted the photo back in 2017, soon after the incumbent POTUS took office in the White House.

After Trump declared he has won several states where a winner was yet to be declared, Griffin took to social media to re-share the snap, which she simply posted without a caption.

Although Twitter was quick to flag the tweet as “potentially sensitive content,” Griffin’s post had already received more than 58,000 likes when WENN went to press.

Back in 2017, Trump said Griffin should be “ashamed of herself” over the photo, adding that his then-11-year-old son, Barron, had a “hard time” with it, with the star accusing the president of trying to ruin her life.

She initially apologised, saying she “crossed the line” but, a year later, she confessed to regretting the apology because she believed it was a Trump effort to try to make her look bad.

Besides costing Kathy Griffin her job at CNN, the decapitated Trump head photo also ended her friendship with Anderson Cooper. While the Silver Fox insisted they’re still friends, she shut down any possible reconciliation in an interview last year, “I just don’t think he has really any interest in [making up]. Like I said, after going through something like this, I’m done chasing people. I’m down to three friends on a good day. I just kind of want to go where I can make people laugh.”